A blow to Velykyi Burluk: a woman rescued from the rubble of a residential building

After the Russian strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, during search and rescue operations, the State Emergency Service workers pulled a woman out of the rubble of a two-story house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the rubble of a two-story building in the village of Velykyi Burluk is being cleared and people trapped under the rubble are being rescued.

A woman has just been rescued. She is being provided with all necessary medical care - Syniehubov said.

The head of the OVA said that at least five people have been reported injured. He also noted that one person died.

Recall

The National Police of the Kharkiv region said that as a result of an enemy missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, two people were killed, four more may be under the rubble