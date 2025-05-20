A Belarusian was detained in Kyiv who earned $15,000 a month selling psychotropics

Kyiv police detained a citizen of Belarus who was selling wholesale batches of PVP salt in the capital and the region, and seized 3 kilograms of psychotropic substances from him. This is reported by UNN with reference to message from the capital's National Police Department.

Details

It is noted that for the purpose of conspiracy, the drug dealer made " закладки " on the streets, and " clients " sent him money to a bank card. According to the investigation, the illegal " business " brought the dealer about 15 thousand dollars in profit every month. For what he has done, he faces 12 years behind bars.

Law enforcement officers found out that a 42-year-old Belarusian, who has been living in the Kyiv region for several years, is engaged in the distribution of wholesale batches of Alpha-PVP. In particular, on one of the Internet platforms, he posted an advertisement for the sale of a prohibited substance and sold it to "clients" by arranging the so-called " закладки " around Kyiv and the Kyiv region - the message says.

Law enforcement officers clarified that the defendant was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine on the "Kyiv-Hostomel" highway with three kilograms of Alpha-PVP, which he was going to sell to "clients" in the future.

"In addition to psychotropic substances, law enforcement officers also seized a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV from the offender, in which he was transporting the prohibited substance," the statement said.

Let us remind you

In early May, law enforcement officers in Kyiv eliminated a drug gang that imported cocaine worth UAH 8 million into Ukraine every month. The attackers organized a transcontinental traffic, the final link of which were postal parcels.

Drug dealers who imported large quantities of cocaine into Ukraine were exposed in Lviv region