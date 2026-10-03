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Bar collapsed in Spain: people were trapped under the rubble, more than 10 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

The floor of a bar in northern Spain collapsed, followed by the ceiling. Twelve people received medical assistance, and police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Bar collapsed in Spain: people were trapped under the rubble, more than 10 injured

12 people were assisted on Saturday, October 3, after a bar collapsed in La Rioja in northern Spain. The Spanish Civil Guard reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The bar in San Vicente de la Sonsierra collapsed at approximately 5:25 a.m. (6:25 a.m. Kyiv time), with approximately 50 people inside, the Spanish Civil Guard said on X.

"A partial collapse occurred inside the building, where approximately 50 people were present at the time. Paramedics assisted 12 people," the statement said.

According to Reuters, 11 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Emergency services, Reuters reports, had to rescue people from beneath the debris of the collapsed building. They searched the site to determine whether anyone else remained trapped.

According to authorities, survivors said that the bar's floor collapsed, followed by the ceiling.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the bar's collapse.

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Julia Shramko

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