A baby was killed in an accident in Volyn
Kyiv • UNN
A Volkswagen car drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The accident killed a six-month-old baby and injured two other passengers.
Today, on October 27, an accident occurred in Volyn region in which a baby was killed, UNN reports, citing the report of the regional police department.
The accident happened today, on October 27, on the road near the village of Yakivtsi, Lutsk district.
"A 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region, driving a Volkswagen, probably lost control, drove off the road and hit a tree.
As a result of the accident, a six-month-old child, a passenger in the car, died. Two other passengers, aged 9 and 28, were injured. All the victims are residents of Rivne region," the police said in a statement.
According to police, the driver was sober.
Investigators initiated criminal proceedings over the accident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles that caused the death of the victim.
