A 65-year-old resident of Kyiv died under the wheels of a Kharkiv-Kyiv train

A 65-year-old woman died under the wheels of a train in Baryshiv community, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

On January 2, a 65-year-old resident of the capital, who was on the railroad tracks, was hit by a Kharkiv-Kyiv train. The incident was reported to the police by a station employee.

The train driver applied emergency braking and sounded the horn, but the tragedy could not be avoided. The victim died at the scene from her injuries - , the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the rules of traffic safety or operation of railway transport, which caused the death of a person.

