A 60-year-old man dies of injuries after enemy shelling of Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, a 60-year-old local resident died from injuries sustained during russian shelling. The occupiers continue to attack civilians in the city and the suburbs, and there are other victims.
A 60-year-old local resident died from injuries sustained as a result of the russian shelling of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
He wrote that a resident of Kherson was killed by russian shelling.
A 60-year-old man who was seriously injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save his life
Recall
Earlier, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, reported an enemy shelling in the Dniprovsky district of the city. A man who was in a car at the time of the attack was hospitalized in serious condition.
And in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a 47-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling. The victim turned to doctors with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound, and is currently being examined.
In addition, in Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 32-year-old man. In Veletynske village, a 66-year-old woman was shot at. Both victims were injured and provided with medical aid.
