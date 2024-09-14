ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112989 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188572 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148440 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149844 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141594 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182635 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104943 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

A 60-year-old man dies of injuries after enemy shelling of Kherson

A 60-year-old man dies of injuries after enemy shelling of Kherson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21069 views

In Kherson, a 60-year-old local resident died from injuries sustained during russian shelling. The occupiers continue to attack civilians in the city and the suburbs, and there are other victims.

A 60-year-old local resident died from injuries sustained as a result of the russian shelling of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

He wrote that a resident of Kherson was killed by russian shelling.

A 60-year-old man who was seriously injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save his life

- Prokudin wrote.

Recall

Earlier, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, reported an enemy shelling in the Dniprovsky district of the city. A man who was in a car at the time of the attack was hospitalized in serious condition.

And in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a 47-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling. The victim turned to doctors with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound, and is currently being examined.

In addition, in Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 32-year-old man. In Veletynske village, a 66-year-old woman was shot at. Both victims were injured and provided with medical aid.

Three employees of an agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia killed by russian shelling14.09.24, 18:35 • 49004 views

