A 60-year-old man dies of injuries after enemy shelling of Kherson

A 60-year-old local resident died from injuries sustained as a result of the russian shelling of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

He wrote that a resident of Kherson was killed by russian shelling.

A 60-year-old man who was seriously injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save his life - Prokudin wrote.

Recall

Earlier, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, reported an enemy shelling in the Dniprovsky district of the city. A man who was in a car at the time of the attack was hospitalized in serious condition.

And in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a 47-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling. The victim turned to doctors with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound, and is currently being examined.

In addition, in Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 32-year-old man. In Veletynske village, a 66-year-old woman was shot at. Both victims were injured and provided with medical aid.

