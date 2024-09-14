Three employees of an agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia killed by russian shelling

russians struck in Zaporizhzhya region, hitting an agricultural enterprise. Three employees were killed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RSA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

He said that the russians struck the region by shelling the Gulyaypil community.

They hit the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises. Three people were killed. All the victims were employees of this enterprise - he wrote.

A man was killedand about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed in a nighttime guided missile strike on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy is changing tactics, using FPV drones less.

