Prosecutor's Office: 51 russian servicemen suspected of shelling civilian targets in Ukraine

Law enforcement officers have identified 51 russian servicemen involved in the shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and notified them of suspicion. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

A total of 51 russian servicemen have already been notified of suspicion for indiscriminate shelling and bombing. Investigations have been completed against 21 people and indictments have been sent to court. 10 war criminals have been convicted - Kostin noted.

According to him, shelling of civilian infrastructure has become the most massive crime committed by the russian army in Ukraine. The attacked targets include residential buildings, medical and educational institutions, and energy facilities.

The Prosecutor General said that since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 184,000 civilian objects have been destroyed or damaged, including more than 3,400 educational institutions and more than 800 medical facilities. In addition, r.ussia has fired over a thousand times at more than 200 energy facilities in all regions of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office is stepping up cooperation with the International Criminal Court to investigate russian attacks and identify those responsible. In total, the ICC has already issued four arrest warrants for representatives of the russian command for massive attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

As a result of russian shelling of a power facility in Sumy region, a 54-year-old driver was killed and 7 employees were injured. Equipment was also damaged, and substations and lines in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv regions were de-energized.

Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office appeals to court to prosecute three Russian military - Kostin