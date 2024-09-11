Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office appeals to court to prosecute three Russian military - Kostin

The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office yesterday applied to the court for the criminal prosecution of three Russian servicemen suspected of detaining and torturing a Lithuanian citizen in Melitopol in April 2022. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a briefing on the sidelines of the high-level conference "United for Justice. Responsibility for attacks on civilian objects", according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Yesterday, the Lithuanian General Prosecutor's Office applied to the court for criminal prosecution in absentia against three Russian servicemen. We hope that these individuals will soon be served with suspicions by the Lithuanian law enforcement and justice system," Kostin said.

According to him, the investigation found that the Russians had been illegally detaining and torturing a Lithuanian citizen for a week.

"The crime was committed in Melitopol in April 2022. This will be the second criminal proceeding in which our Lithuanian colleagues have served war crimes suspicion notices to representatives of the Russian armed forces," Kostin said.

Addendum

Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskene reported in February this year that the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office had served three militants from the "Donetsk People's Republic" with a notice of suspicion for the murder of Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol.

In April 2022 it was reportedthat Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius died in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian occupiers.