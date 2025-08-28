25-year-old Kherson resident, wounded during enemy shelling, died in hospital

In Kherson, medics were unable to save the life of a 25-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries as a result of shelling in the Dniprovskyi district around 11:30 AM. The tragedy was reported by the head of the city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, doctors fought for the victim until the very end, but the injuries sustained were incompatible with life. The young woman did not survive.

Medics fought for the victim's life until the very end, but, unfortunately, the injuries proved fatal. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased - Shanko stated.

