Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Publications
Exclusives
25-year-old Kherson resident, wounded during enemy shelling, died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

A 25-year-old resident of Kherson died in hospital from severe injuries sustained during the shelling of the Dniprovskyi district. Doctors fought for her life, but the injuries proved incompatible with it.

25-year-old Kherson resident, wounded during enemy shelling, died in hospital

In Kherson, medics were unable to save the life of a 25-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries as a result of shelling in the Dniprovskyi district around 11:30 AM. The tragedy was reported by the head of the city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, doctors fought for the victim until the very end, but the injuries sustained were incompatible with life. The young woman did not survive.

Medical facility in Kherson attacked by six Russian drones overnight8/28/25, 10:10 AM • 4314 views

Medics fought for the victim's life until the very end, but, unfortunately, the injuries proved fatal. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased

- Shanko stated.

Russian drones active on Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, restrictions possible - RMA8/26/25, 8:48 AM • 3370 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv
Kherson