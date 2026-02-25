$43.300.02
95 out of 115 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones overnight, 95 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 25 (from 18:30 on February 24), the enemy attacked with 115 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

