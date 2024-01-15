ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
94 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

94 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

January 15

 • 27273 views

The enemy launched 7 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 64 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

There were 94 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 64 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. This was reported on Monday, January 15, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled five occupants' attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 14 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

