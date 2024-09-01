91 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201716 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155334 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153773 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188539 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105114 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80128 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51966 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62248 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91541 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201717 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188540 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203257 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22564 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150702 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144843 views
91 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32703 views

The General Staff reported 91 combat engagements with the enemy over the day. Most of the attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the occupants tried to push Ukrainian defenders back 34 times.

Since the beginning of the day, 91 combat engagements with the enemy have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that shelling of border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues.

The areas around Porozok, Dmytrivka and Vysoke were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The enemy conducted air strikes on  localities such as Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bunyakyne and Obody, dropping a total of nine UAVs. The invader does not stop bombing its territory, according to available information, four air strikes using four KABs have been carried out on the territory of the Kursk region today

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked the defensive lines near Vovchansk and Lypky four times. Three combat engagements are currently underway. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the area of  Synkivka and Hlushkivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. Eight engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siverskyi sector. Near the settlements of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks

- the General Staff added.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka and Mayske, and another attack is ongoing in the area of Markove.

Ten hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is actively using attack aircraft.

The Pokrovske direction has the highest number of firefights.  Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 27 enemy attacks, seven battles are still ongoing .

Pavlyuk names russia's losses in August01.09.24, 17:15 • 30873 views

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, three attacks by the occupation army are currently underway in the area. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kostyantynivka and Heorhiivka.

Five enemy attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka. The fighting is ongoing.

In the Orikhivske sector, the occupation forces did not conduct any active offensives. However, they are constantly shelling settlements with all available weapons. They attacked Novoandriivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried to attack our defenders once without success. 

Recall

At night, an assault group of occupants tried to reach the area of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, but was detected and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Russians continue to assault in the area of high-rise buildings in the city.

Russians partially go on the defensive near Liptsy - spokesman for “Kharkiv” military unit01.09.24, 14:34 • 28766 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

