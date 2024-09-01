91 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 91 combat engagements with the enemy have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is reported that shelling of border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues.

The areas around Porozok, Dmytrivka and Vysoke were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The enemy conducted air strikes on localities such as Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bunyakyne and Obody, dropping a total of nine UAVs. The invader does not stop bombing its territory, according to available information, four air strikes using four KABs have been carried out on the territory of the Kursk region today - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked the defensive lines near Vovchansk and Lypky four times. Three combat engagements are currently underway. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the area of Synkivka and Hlushkivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. Eight engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siverskyi sector. Near the settlements of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks - the General Staff added.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka and Mayske, and another attack is ongoing in the area of Markove.

Ten hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is actively using attack aircraft.

The Pokrovske direction has the highest number of firefights. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 27 enemy attacks, seven battles are still ongoing .

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, three attacks by the occupation army are currently underway in the area. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kostyantynivka and Heorhiivka.

Five enemy attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka. The fighting is ongoing.

In the Orikhivske sector, the occupation forces did not conduct any active offensives. However, they are constantly shelling settlements with all available weapons. They attacked Novoandriivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried to attack our defenders once without success.

At night, an assault group of occupants tried to reach the area of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, but was detected and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Russians continue to assault in the area of high-rise buildings in the city.

