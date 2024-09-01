Pavlyuk names russia's losses in August

In August, the enemy's losses amounted to about 36,810 occupants and 6,383 pieces of weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk, according to UNN.

"In August 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 36810 personnel," Pavliuk wrote.

According to him, the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a significant amount of weapons/military equipment of the russian troops:

193 tanks;

557 armored combat vehicles;

1517 artillery systems;

44 MLRS;

33 air defense systems;

2065 units of motor vehicles;

278 units of special equipment.

"In addition, our defenders shot down five airplanes, two helicopters, as well as 1,539 OTRA UAVs and 150 enemy missiles," Pavliuk said.

Addendum

The General Staff reported today, on September 1, that the losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 616,300 people, 8,592 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

