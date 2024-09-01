ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126409 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131118 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215399 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158288 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195137 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105213 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100986 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 81980 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106331 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103123 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 68429 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207585 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221561 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39385 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52251 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153841 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152867 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156817 views
Russians partially go on the defensive near Liptsy - spokesman for “Kharkiv” military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28767 views

The spokesperson for the Kharkiv military operation said that the enemy is trying to hold its positions in the area of Lypky after suffering significant losses. Ukrainian troops are improving their tactical position and preparing for possible enemy actions.

In the area of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, the enemy is partially on the defensive, trying to hold the occupied lines. This was reported by the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev on the air of a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In this area (Liptsy - ed.), the enemy is partially on the defensive, trying to hold the lines they occupy, trying to regain some of the lost ground, as the enemy has suffered quite significant losses in this area. Some servicemen of the units that are on the ... positions refuse to perform combat missions,

- Sarantsev said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is partially improving its tactical position in this area.

In case of favorable conditions, we counterattack the enemy, but we understand that the enemy is still strong and has a fairly large number of personnel there, so of course we are preparing for all possible enemy actions,

- Sarantsev noted.

Addendum

The spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" commented on the plans of the Russians to bring Chechen special forces "Akhmat" to Vovchansk. According to him, this unit will not perform serious combat missions, but will only be engaged in PR.

Anna Murashko

War

