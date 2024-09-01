Russians partially go on the defensive near Liptsy - spokesman for “Kharkiv” military unit

In the area of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, the enemy is partially on the defensive, trying to hold the occupied lines. This was reported by the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev on the air of a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In this area (Liptsy - ed.), the enemy is partially on the defensive, trying to hold the lines they occupy, trying to regain some of the lost ground, as the enemy has suffered quite significant losses in this area. Some servicemen of the units that are on the ... positions refuse to perform combat missions, - Sarantsev said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is partially improving its tactical position in this area.

In case of favorable conditions, we counterattack the enemy, but we understand that the enemy is still strong and has a fairly large number of personnel there, so of course we are preparing for all possible enemy actions, - Sarantsev noted.

Addendum

The spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" commented on the plans of the Russians to bring Chechen special forces "Akhmat" to Vovchansk. According to him, this unit will not perform serious combat missions, but will only be engaged in PR.