90 combat engagements over the last day: 30 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24986 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66261 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101747 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155444 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100232 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70398 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40433 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145917 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134961 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136866 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165022 views
90 combat engagements over the last day: 30 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29407 views

There were 90 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline, the enemy launched 67 air strikes and used more than a thousand drones. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped all 30 enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped all 30 enemy assaults, UNN reports citing the General Staff.

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used 19 missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than one thousand and one hundred kamikaze drones and fired more than five thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Zolochiv and Vetarine were hit by enemy aircraft.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Zahryzove, where Ukrainian defenders stopped all seven enemy attacks. The enemy dropped a CAB on Osynove.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nove, Zelenyi Hai, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar. The defense forces repelled one attack of the invaders, and fighting is currently underway in three other locations. Stupochki and Druzhkivka were subjected to air strikes.

Thirteen times Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Two battles are still ongoing. Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Shultine came under air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Uspenivka, Ulakly, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. Our defenders stopped all 30 enemy assaults. Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Zvirove, Leontovychi and Muravka were hit by air strikes.

According to preliminary data, 261 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 116 of them were destroyed irreversibly. Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, one armored combat vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, twelve vehicles, three UAV control points, two electronic warfare units, and one UAV antenna; they also damaged one tank, four vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle and two enemy guns.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the area of Kostiantynopil eight times. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Huliaipil sector, three firefights with the enemy took place in the area of Novosilka and Charivne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike on Omelnyk, dropping seven UAVs.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy dropped two submunitions on the village of Prydniprovske.

In the Kursk sector, 15 firefights took place since the beginning of the day, and the invading army carried out 28 air strikes, dropping 39 drones and fired 532 times.

General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1390 enemies over the last day11.02.25, 07:17 • 26774 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

