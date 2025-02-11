90 combat engagements over the last day: 30 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped all 30 enemy assaults, UNN reports citing the General Staff.

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used 19 missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than one thousand and one hundred kamikaze drones and fired more than five thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Zolochiv and Vetarine were hit by enemy aircraft.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Zahryzove, where Ukrainian defenders stopped all seven enemy attacks. The enemy dropped a CAB on Osynove.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nove, Zelenyi Hai, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar. The defense forces repelled one attack of the invaders, and fighting is currently underway in three other locations. Stupochki and Druzhkivka were subjected to air strikes.

Thirteen times Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Two battles are still ongoing. Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Shultine came under air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Uspenivka, Ulakly, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. Our defenders stopped all 30 enemy assaults. Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Zvirove, Leontovychi and Muravka were hit by air strikes.

According to preliminary data, 261 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 116 of them were destroyed irreversibly. Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, one armored combat vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, twelve vehicles, three UAV control points, two electronic warfare units, and one UAV antenna; they also damaged one tank, four vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle and two enemy guns.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the area of Kostiantynopil eight times. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Huliaipil sector, three firefights with the enemy took place in the area of Novosilka and Charivne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike on Omelnyk, dropping seven UAVs.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy dropped two submunitions on the village of Prydniprovske.

In the Kursk sector, 15 firefights took place since the beginning of the day, and the invading army carried out 28 air strikes, dropping 39 drones and fired 532 times.

