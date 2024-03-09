9 people were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2870 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13088 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21864 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164466 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165251 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247668 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153444 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371239 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 13088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164466 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156185 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148586 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15192 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19137 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20398 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42364 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

9 people were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44012 views

Nine residents of Donetsk region were injured as a result of Russian shelling on March 8.

9 people were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

On March 8, nine residents of Donetsk region were injured in the shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

According to him, they were wounded:

  • two people in Myrnohrad,
  • two people in Novohrodivka
  • two people in Siversk,
  • one person in Shakhove,
  • one person in Berdychi
  • one person in Pivdenne.

Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

  • 1878 died,
  • 4679 were wounded.

The exact number of people killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, bomb squad seized and destroyed an unexploded Russian aircraft bomb08.03.24, 17:15 • 20820 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
