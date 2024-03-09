9 people were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

On March 8, nine residents of Donetsk region were injured in the shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

According to him, they were wounded:

two people in Myrnohrad,

two people in Novohrodivka

two people in Siversk,

one person in Shakhove,

one person in Berdychi

one person in Pivdenne.

Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1878 died,

4679 were wounded.

The exact number of people killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, bomb squad seized and destroyed an unexploded Russian aircraft bomb