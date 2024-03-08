In Toretsk, Donetsk region, bomb squad seized and destroyed an unexploded Russian aircraft bomb

In the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, pyrotechnics seized and destroyed a KAB-500 bomb that fell on the roadway near residential buildings without detonating. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The day before, Russian forces struck again in Toretsk. A guided aerial bomb (KAB-500) fell on the roadway near residential buildings in the private residential sector and did not detonate, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the rescuers, together with the National Police, evacuated 44 people from 29 private houses from the area of possible damage.

SESU pyrotechnics seized the dangerous munition and destroyed it at a special demolition site.

Recall

Russians dropped a KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring civilians and damaging households.

According to the prosecutor's office, the bomb hit on one of the streets of the private sector, where three neighbors were talking to each other at the time - a 47-year-old resident and a 63-year-old man and woman. The victims were treated for contusion, arm wounds and a fracture.

