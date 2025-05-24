$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6448 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28227 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28425 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96113 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96000 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70216 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80320 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52397 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

85 combat clashes occurred at the front, 25 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

During the day, 85 combat clashes took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy actively attacked the positions of the Armed Forces, launching air strikes and shelling.

85 combat clashes occurred at the front, 25 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat engagements have taken place on the front, 25 of which are in the Pokrovsky direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16.00 on 24.05.2025, writes UNN.

Border settlements of Porozok, Kamyanska Sloboda, Logy of Chernihiv region; Stepok, Dmytrivka, Maryine, Zarichne, Progres, Turya, Tymofiivka, Bratenytsia, Shevchenkove, Myropilske of Sumy region were affected by shelling from the territory of the russian federation

- the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory, and was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka and Pereizne.

Our defenders repelled two attacks by enemy units in the Kramatorsk direction, west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechyne, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in general, today the enemy attacked nine times near Druzhba, Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske and Andriivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 19 attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified. Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Koptyeve were subjected to air strikes

- the General Staff reports.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novosilka, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novodarivka, Novopil, Perebudova and Komar.

In the Huliaipil direction, uncontrolled missiles attacked the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole and Malinivka. There were no active offensive actions by the enemy.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, advanced in the direction of Novoandriivka, and fighting also took place in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. In total, three combat engagements were recorded in the direction.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders during this day, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping nine CABs in the process, and carried out 62 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation on other sectors of the front has not undergone significant changes.

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine24.05.25, 09:14 • 28397 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
