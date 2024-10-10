ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
82-year-old woman injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

82-year-old woman injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

An 82-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih and hospitalized. A fire caused by a damaged gas pipeline was extinguished, and an emergency crew repaired the gas leak.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, an 82-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack and hospitalized. The fire due to damage to the gas pipeline was extinguished, RMA Chairman Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports

An 82-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. She was hospitalized. Fortunately, doctors assess her condition as satisfactory

- Lysak wrote. 

He also said that the fire that started due to the damage to the gas pipeline was extinguished. The emergency crew eliminated the gas leak.

Earlier it was reported that in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, a stairwell in the entrance of a damaged residential building was destroyed, six people were rescued, and a gas pipeline was damaged. 

