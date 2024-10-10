82-year-old woman injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, an 82-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack and hospitalized. The fire due to damage to the gas pipeline was extinguished, RMA Chairman Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports .

An 82-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. She was hospitalized. Fortunately, doctors assess her condition as satisfactory - Lysak wrote.

He also said that the fire that started due to the damage to the gas pipeline was extinguished. The emergency crew eliminated the gas leak.

Earlier it was reported that in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, a stairwell in the entrance of a damaged residential building was destroyed, six people were rescued, and a gas pipeline was damaged.