8 injured, including a child: new details of a UAV hit in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack in Kharkiv injured 8 people, including a seven-year-old child. Three buildings were damaged and about 150 windows were smashed.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy attack on the city has increased. There is a child among them. The city authorities also reported new consequences of a Russian drone strike. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.
Details
On Sunday, March 02, at 23:35, the mayor of Kharkiv updated the data on the victims and added that there is a child among them.
A seven-year-old child is among the eight victims
According to Ihor Terekhov, three houses were damaged as a result of the enemy UAV's arrival, almost one hundred and fifty windows were smashed.
“All relevant services and volunteers are working at the arrival site,” the official said.
