Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of wounded increased
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack on the center of Kharkiv injured 5 people. A fire broke out in a high-rise building and damaged the windows of neighboring buildings.
On Sunday evening, March 2, Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv. At least 5 people were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
"As a result of the hit to the high-rise building, apartments caught fire. The glazing of windows in nearby buildings was also damaged," wrote Sinegubov.
According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit the high-rise with a drone.
"We are currently extinguishing a fire that, as a result of a UAV hit, engulfed several apartments on the top floor of the apartment building," Terekhov said.
Later he added that seven people have already sought medical help.
Recall
