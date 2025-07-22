75 combat engagements at the front: the enemy attacked the Pokrovsk direction 40 times

Since the beginning of the day, 75 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to Ukrainian positions 40 times during the day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders, and one more battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, using 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 148 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Zapadne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions twice during the day in the areas of Holubivka and Stepova Novoselivka. The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attack, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrny, and Yampolivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced seven times to the positions of our units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyniv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance 40 times to our positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiivka. Six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Voskresenka.

In the Dnipro direction, five attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred at this time, the General Staff summarized.

