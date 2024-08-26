71-year-old woman wounded in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
A 71-year-old woman was injured in a massive Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The missile hit near her house, damaging the roof, facade, and windows, and the owner was injured.
A 71-year-old woman was injured in a massive Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The missile hit near her house. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
A 71-year-old woman was injured in a morning massive rocket attack.The Russian missile landed near a private house where the woman lives. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged the roof, facade and windows, and the owner was injured
According to him, the victim received medical assistance.
Earlier it was reportedthat in the morning Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia region, firing at least 6 missiles. The strikes were aimed at an energy infrastructure facility, which caused a large-scale fire, with one man killed and one woman injured.