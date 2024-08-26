71-year-old woman wounded in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

A 71-year-old woman was injured in a massive Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The missile hit near her house. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

A 71-year-old woman was injured in a morning massive rocket attack.The Russian missile landed near a private house where the woman lives. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged the roof, facade and windows, and the owner was injured - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victim received medical assistance.



Earlier it was reportedthat in the morning Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia region, firing at least 6 missiles. The strikes were aimed at an energy infrastructure facility, which caused a large-scale fire, with one man killed and one woman injured.