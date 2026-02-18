7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, seven people were injured, including a six-year-old girl with a head injury and a one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition. One woman died, and residential buildings were damaged.
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven, including two children, one of whom is an 18-month-old child in serious condition, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, according to UNN.
Seven injured already - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. A six-year-old girl with a head injury needed medical attention. She has been hospitalized. An 18-month-old child also remains under medical supervision. Her condition is serious.
All other victims, according to him, are receiving outpatient treatment.
Addition
The night before, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. According to preliminary information, as a result of the "Shahed" strike, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged. One woman is known to have died.
