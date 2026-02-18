7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
07:55 AM • 1000 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 15507 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 31758 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 32911 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 34614 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 31251 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 26361 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30115 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37576 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 49287 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.9m/s
71%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported detailsPhotoFebruary 17, 10:57 PM • 13170 views
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 12172 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - Axios02:39 AM • 6200 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 6688 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 11075 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 40279 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 54841 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 62301 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 83082 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 86039 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
John F. Kennedy
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 13069 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 25729 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 21317 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 31300 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 28940 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Heating

7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, seven people were injured, including a six-year-old girl with a head injury and a one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition. One woman died, and residential buildings were damaged.

7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven, including two children, one of whom is an 18-month-old child in serious condition, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, according to UNN.

Seven injured already - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. A six-year-old girl with a head injury needed medical attention. She has been hospitalized. An 18-month-old child also remains under medical supervision. Her condition is serious.

- Fedorov reported.

All other victims, according to him, are receiving outpatient treatment.

Addition

The night before, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. According to preliminary information, as a result of the "Shahed" strike, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged. One woman is known to have died.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported details18.02.26, 00:57 • 13240 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia