67 combat engagements at the front: situation in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94996 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118325 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125961 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116859 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159729 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103906 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98957 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 70393 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107436 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101683 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159738 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150010 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101683 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107436 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137056 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138856 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166768 views
Actual
67 combat engagements at the front: situation in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

67 combat engagements at the front: situation in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28348 views

Over the last day, 67 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 17 attacks. In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks and suffered 18 air strikes from 25 aircraft.

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders today, and in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, UNN reports citing a General Staff report.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made seven assault attacks near Zahryzove and Lozova. Four engagements ended, three are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Zelenyi Hai and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. One attack is currently ongoing.

In the Northern sector near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice, one firefight is currently underway.

Defense forces repel two Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area. Four firefights are still ongoing. Nine guided aerial bombs have been reported to have been dropped by enemy aircraft on Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 15 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The occupier carried out air strikes on the areas of Filiya and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostiantynopil, one firefight is still ongoing. The settlement of Rozlyv came under attack from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Gulyaypol sector, enemy aircraft attacked Novodarivka and Gulyaypol.

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders today, five more attacks are ongoing. The enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropping 25 drones, and fired 262 times.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff showed an updated map of the battlefield: more than half of the battles are on two fronts07.02.25, 08:46 • 24970 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising