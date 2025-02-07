67 combat engagements at the front: situation in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders today, and in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, UNN reports citing a General Staff report.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made seven assault attacks near Zahryzove and Lozova. Four engagements ended, three are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Zelenyi Hai and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. One attack is currently ongoing.

In the Northern sector near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice, one firefight is currently underway.

Defense forces repel two Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area. Four firefights are still ongoing. Nine guided aerial bombs have been reported to have been dropped by enemy aircraft on Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 15 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The occupier carried out air strikes on the areas of Filiya and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostiantynopil, one firefight is still ongoing. The settlement of Rozlyv came under attack from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Gulyaypol sector, enemy aircraft attacked Novodarivka and Gulyaypol.

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders today, five more attacks are ongoing. The enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropping 25 drones, and fired 262 times.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

