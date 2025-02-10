61 out of 83 drones downed during Russian night attack in 11 regions of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 83 drones, 61 drones downed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 10, the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. 22 hostile imitator UAVs - locally lost (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions were reportedly affected.

Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region