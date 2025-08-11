59 out of 71 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

59 out of 71 drones launched by the Russian Federation were neutralized over Ukraine on the night of August 11, but 12 drones hit 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 11 (from 8:30 p.m. on August 10), the enemy attacked with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 59 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"12 UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location," the report says.

