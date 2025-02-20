59 combat engagements at the front: where it's hottest and what's happening in Kursk region

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 25977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46002 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89294 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52614 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111566 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112225 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116611 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149675 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 51850 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106382 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63064 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24023 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149675 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140555 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173030 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 20978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132971 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134861 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163297 views
59 combat engagements at the front: where it's hottest and what's happening in Kursk region

59 combat engagements at the front: where it's hottest and what's happening in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28254 views

Over the last day, 59 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas, most of them in the Pokrovske sector - 14 times. In the Kursk region, 14 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy conducted 8 air strikes and 201 artillery attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, 59 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted three times to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vovchansk and Zakhidne, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducts two attacks in the vicinity of Zahryzove, fighting continues.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled an attack near Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked twice unsuccessfully in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one firefight is currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders attacked five times in the area of Toretsk. Our defenders repelled one attack, the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 14 clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today near the localities of Promin, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Ulakly, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 10 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoochertuvate and Pryvilne, with eight engagements currently underway.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka, one battle is still ongoing.

Three times the occupants tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Novoandriivka and Stepove in the Orikhivsk sector. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 14 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 201 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 1919.02.25, 07:20 • 31401 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

