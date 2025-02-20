59 combat engagements at the front: where it's hottest and what's happening in Kursk region

Since the beginning of the day, 59 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted three times to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vovchansk and Zakhidne, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducts two attacks in the vicinity of Zahryzove, fighting continues.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled an attack near Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked twice unsuccessfully in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one firefight is currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders attacked five times in the area of Toretsk. Our defenders repelled one attack, the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 14 clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today near the localities of Promin, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Ulakly, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 10 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoochertuvate and Pryvilne, with eight engagements currently underway.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka, one battle is still ongoing.

Three times the occupants tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Novoandriivka and Stepove in the Orikhivsk sector. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 14 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 201 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

