58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85641 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114231 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106614 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149587 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120168 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135908 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42091 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 32854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119279 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46203 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 36797 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119279 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149587 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193002 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123619 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125759 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155495 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135942 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143381 views
Actual
58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20195 views

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, 58 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, with 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kursk sector, 10 clashes and 7 air strikes were recorded.

58 battles took place at the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was active in the Kursk region, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of February 26, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 58. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, to drop KABs, and to carry out ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough

- the General Staff reported.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Turya, Starykove, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, and Chernatske came under enemy air strikes. Hlukhiv, Mykolayivka, Semenivka and Masheve were also hit by air strikes.

The situation in the following areas

Two assault actions of the invaders took place in the direction of Vovchansk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanske Khutory.

The enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacks in the area of Kolodyazy.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar, another attack is underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions five times in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 22 times today in the areas of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiya, Uspenivka, and five firefights are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozdolne and Burlatske, and another attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipilsky sector, the enemy conducted two assault operations in the direction of Charivne, while conducting air strikes on Huliaipol and Zaliznychne.

Two firefights continue in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siversky and Huliaipilsky directions since the beginning of the day.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, five are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped nine KABs and made 193 artillery attacks," the report says.

98 battles in 24 hours: General Staff updates map of combat operations26.02.25, 08:24 • 21607 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising

58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region | УНН