58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

58 battles took place at the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was active in the Kursk region, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of February 26, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 58. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, to drop KABs, and to carry out ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough - the General Staff reported.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Turya, Starykove, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, and Chernatske came under enemy air strikes. Hlukhiv, Mykolayivka, Semenivka and Masheve were also hit by air strikes.

The situation in the following areas

Two assault actions of the invaders took place in the direction of Vovchansk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanske Khutory.

The enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacks in the area of Kolodyazy.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar, another attack is underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions five times in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 22 times today in the areas of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiya, Uspenivka, and five firefights are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozdolne and Burlatske, and another attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipilsky sector, the enemy conducted two assault operations in the direction of Charivne, while conducting air strikes on Huliaipol and Zaliznychne.

Two firefights continue in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siversky and Huliaipilsky directions since the beginning of the day.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, five are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped nine KABs and made 193 artillery attacks," the report says.

