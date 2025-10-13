$41.600.10
57-year-old Pole distributed child pornography: among the victims were Ukrainian children aged 7-11 - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Law enforcement officers from Ukraine, Poland, Europol, and the AP Twins project have detained a 57-year-old Polish citizen suspected of distributing child pornography. Among the victims are Ukrainian children aged 7 to 11.

57-year-old Pole distributed child pornography: among the victims were Ukrainian children aged 7-11 - OGP

As a result of a joint operation by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Poland, Europol, and the AP Twins project, a 57-year-old Polish citizen suspected of manufacturing and distributing child pornography was detained. Among the victims are children from Ukraine aged 7 to 11. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation was initiated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers based on materials from the Migration Police Department. The parents of two 11-year-old girls from Kyiv contacted the police after an unknown man sent pornographic content to their children on social media.

The investigation into the manufacture and distribution of child pornography (Part 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was carried out by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office. Operational support was provided by the Migration Police Department. The collected evidence led to Poland

— emphasized the Ukrainian prosecutor's office.

Detention of the offender

Thanks to the collected evidence, Polish law enforcement officers detained the suspect – a philologist by education, fluent in Ukrainian and Russian. This allowed him to establish contact with children from Ukraine. He was convinced that by acting from abroad, he would remain unpunished.

During searches of his home, computers, phones, and other media containing materials of sexual exploitation of minors were seized.

In Poland, the man has already been charged with distributing child pornography, including with animal involvement, and with storing prohibited videos depicting children. He has been taken into custody.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Europol
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland