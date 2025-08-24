$41.220.00
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 41933 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 46939 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 26413 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 51491 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33569 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 33965 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26340 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25670 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14700 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
56% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

40% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's actions, while 56% disapprove. The highest support is among those aged 65+, the lowest among 18-29 year olds.

56% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

40 percent of Americans fully or partially approve of the actions of US President Donald Trump. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by Economist/YouGov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that more than half of adult US citizens (56%) fully or partially disapprove of the actions of the current head of the White House. Another 4 percent are undecided.

Most supporters of the Democratic Party view Trump's actions negatively, while most Republicans support them. At the same time, the highest level of support for the current president (48%) is shown by Americans aged 65 and older, the lowest - by citizens aged 18-29 (29%).

23% of Americans fully approve of Trump's work, 47% fully disapprove.

For reference

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted from August 15 to 18 among 1568 adult US citizens. The margin of error is about 3.5%.

Recall

According to a July Economist/YouGov poll, 41% of Americans approved of the US President's activities, 55% disapproved, and another 4% were undecided.

Pope Leo XIV outpaced Zelenskyy, Sanders, and Musk: ranking of the most positive world leaders and politicians07.08.25, 16:07 • 3982 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States