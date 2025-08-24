56% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

40 percent of Americans fully or partially approve of the actions of US President Donald Trump. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by Economist/YouGov, reports UNN.

It is noted that more than half of adult US citizens (56%) fully or partially disapprove of the actions of the current head of the White House. Another 4 percent are undecided.

Most supporters of the Democratic Party view Trump's actions negatively, while most Republicans support them. At the same time, the highest level of support for the current president (48%) is shown by Americans aged 65 and older, the lowest - by citizens aged 18-29 (29%).

23% of Americans fully approve of Trump's work, 47% fully disapprove.

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted from August 15 to 18 among 1568 adult US citizens. The margin of error is about 3.5%.

According to a July Economist/YouGov poll, 41% of Americans approved of the US President's activities, 55% disapproved, and another 4% were undecided.

