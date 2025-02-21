ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
53 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

53 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23825 views

Over the last day, 53 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 14 attacks. The enemy also carried out 11 air strikes and 268 artillery attacks in various directions.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 53. The invaders attacked Ukrainian defenders eight times in the Kursk sector, 14 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske sector, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of Guta-Studenetska, Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Kucherivka, Sumy region came under fire from Russian aggressors 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, however, they launched air strikes with NARs on the locality of Zolochiv.

Our defenders stopped three attacks by the invaders near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector. Another firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Terny and Kolodyazi. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been four combat engagements in this sector, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Vasyukivka, the fighting is still ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Chasiv Yar came under air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times in the areas of Diliyivka and Toretsk, six engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes with guided bombs on Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector today the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly; one firefight is still ongoing.

Three enemy attacks were stopped in the Novopavlivka sector, the invader tried to break through the defensive positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. One firefight is still ongoing.

The settlements of Novopil and Gulyaypole in the Gulyaypole direction were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice in the directions of Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations on the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions.

The invaders attacked our defenders eight times in the Kursk sector, in addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 15 drones, and fired 268 artillery rounds, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in the situation in other areas.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

