50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13532, which provides for a one-time payment of UAH 50,000 at the birth of a child. It also includes monthly support of UAH 7,000 for childcare up to 1 year and other measures to increase the birth rate.

50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 13532), which, among other things, provides for a one-time payment of UAH 50,000 upon the birth of a child from 2026, the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

It, as stated, strengthens support for parents and creates modern conditions for combining motherhood (parenthood) with professional life. The purpose of the initiative is to create conditions for increasing the birth rate, combining parenthood with professional employment by supporting families in the prenatal, postnatal and child care period after birth.

In particular, the law provides for:

  • assistance to pregnant women who do not have insurance (UAH 7,000);
    • UAH 50,000 upon the birth of a child;
      • UAH 7,000 monthly support for childcare up to 1 year;
        • "eYasla" - for parents returning to work (UAH 8,000);
          • "eSadok" - support for families with children aged 3-6 (UAH 8,000);
            • preservation of the "Baby Package" (can be received from the 36th week of pregnancy);
              • "Schoolchild's Package" - for first-graders (UAH 5,000);
                • strengthening support for families raising children with disabilities.

                  The law provides for the establishment of state aid amounts in 2026 and their further determination in subsequent years by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine.

                  UAH 50,000 in aid

                  The provided one-time aid of UAH 50,000 upon the birth of the first and each subsequent child replaces the previous aid of UAH 41,280.

                  Aid to parents upon the birth of a child is assigned based on the child's birth certificate.

                  If the child's mother was assigned aid due to pregnancy and childbirth, aid upon the birth of a child is assigned without submitting documents.

                  Aid upon the birth of a child is assigned provided that the application for its assignment was received no later than 12 months from the date of the child's birth. In the event of a stillbirth, aid upon the birth of a child is not assigned.

                  In addition, aid will not be paid in case of:

                  • deprivation of parental rights of the aid recipient;
                    • removal of the child from the aid recipient without deprivation of parental rights;
                      • temporary placement of the child for full state support;
                        • termination of guardianship or release of the guardian from his powers regarding a specific child.

                          Recall

                          The Cabinet of Ministers developed a draft law that provides for an increase in the one-time aid upon the birth of a child to UAH 50,000, as well as an increase in financial support for pregnant women without work experience and the introduction of additional aid for parents who return to work after the child turns one.

                          Julia Shramko

                          SocietyPolitics
                          State budget
                          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                          Verkhovna Rada