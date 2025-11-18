50 Ukrainians deported from the USA returned to Ukraine - SBGS

$42.070.02
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 19754 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 22269 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 31664 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 43541 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 23807 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25197 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26431 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26089 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 32168 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 11274 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 14288 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26293 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10850 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8260 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26369 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 91890 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 121556 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 112442 views
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8348 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10914 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32893 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 35265 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35381 views
50 Ukrainians deported from the USA returned to Ukraine - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

50 citizens of Ukraine, deported from the USA, returned to the country through the Shehyni checkpoint. The SBGS is investigating the circumstances of the forced expulsion of these individuals.

50 Ukrainians deported from the USA returned to Ukraine - SBGS

On Tuesday, November 18, 50 citizens were returned from the United States of America through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko in a comment to UNN.

Details

Today, 50 citizens were returned from the United States of America through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland. They are documented with relevant documents regarding their belonging to Ukrainian citizenship or documents for return.

- Demchenko said.

He noted that before this, Ukraine had received information from the United States regarding intentions, in accordance with the provisions of international law, to expel a number of non-US citizens who are natives of Ukraine, transiting through Poland.

Currently, border guards have ensured their processing at the border for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules established by law. It is worth noting that Ukraine accepts its citizens in all cases. The circumstances under which the decision on forced expulsion was made against them are also being clarified.

- Demchenko added.

Recall

The Trump administration is preparing to deport some Ukrainians, issuing final orders to return them to their homeland, as the government seeks to increase deportations and Ukraine strengthens its relations with Washington.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Poland