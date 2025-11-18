50 Ukrainians deported from the USA returned to Ukraine - SBGS

On Tuesday, November 18, 50 citizens were returned from the United States of America through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko in a comment to UNN.

Today, 50 citizens were returned from the United States of America through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland. They are documented with relevant documents regarding their belonging to Ukrainian citizenship or documents for return. - Demchenko said.

He noted that before this, Ukraine had received information from the United States regarding intentions, in accordance with the provisions of international law, to expel a number of non-US citizens who are natives of Ukraine, transiting through Poland.

Currently, border guards have ensured their processing at the border for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules established by law. It is worth noting that Ukraine accepts its citizens in all cases. The circumstances under which the decision on forced expulsion was made against them are also being clarified. - Demchenko added.

The Trump administration is preparing to deport some Ukrainians, issuing final orders to return them to their homeland, as the government seeks to increase deportations and Ukraine strengthens its relations with Washington.