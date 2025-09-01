5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch

Autumn has prepared a multitude of exciting premieres for moviegoers worldwide. Frightening horrors, conflicts of good and evil, artificial intelligence, and an incredible biopic are just some of what the big screen promises. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you can watch.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Ed and Lorraine Warren face the riskiest challenge in their practice—a case that could be not only the final one in their career but also the darkest in their entire lives. This time, dark forces have come too close, and the confrontation takes on a personal character. They are forced to fight not only the supernatural but also their own inner fears. The Warrens' last case turns into the most difficult test of their faith and beliefs.

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Michael Chaves;

• Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy, Bo Gadsdon, John Brotherton, Mia Tomlinson, Steve Coulter, Shannon Kook;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 04.09.2025.

The Strangers - Chapter 2

After a horrific massacre in a quiet American town, Maya was the only one left alive. But the real test for her is just beginning. Learning of her survival, the mysterious Masked Killers are back on her trail. Deprived of the ability to escape and left without the support of those she can trust, the girl plunges into a new nightmare. Pursued by ruthless enemies, Maya must find answers that will help her survive and uncover the truth about those hiding behind the eerie masks.

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Renny Harlin;

• Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, Rachel Shenton, Richard Brake;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 25.09.2025.

Tron: Ares

The film continues the epic in a world where digital space is inhabited by virtual creatures capable of experiencing real emotions. Events unfold under the rule of a totalitarian regime that organizes battle arenas similar to ancient Roman gladiatorial ones. An overdeveloped program named Ares is sent from virtual reality to the human world to perform a dangerous mission, which becomes the first step towards humanity's contact with intelligent artificial intelligence creatures.

• Genre: adventure, action, science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Joachim Rønning;

• Cast: Jared Leto, Cameron Monaghan, Greta Lee;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 09.10.2025.

The Smashing Machine

Mark Kerr was known as "the smashing machine" - an invincible MMA and UFC fighter, a champion whom opponents feared and the public adored. But outside the arena, another reality awaited him: constant pain, addiction, the pressure of fame, and a struggle with his own demons. The film shows not only the triumphs and falls of the legendary athlete but also his brotherhood with opponents and a decisive fight with a Ukrainian boxer, which became a turning point in his fate. This is a story about strength, fragility, and unwavering inner will.

• Genre: biopic, drama, sport;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Benny Safdie;

• Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Oleksandr Usyk;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 09.10.2025.

Wicked: For Good

Elphaba, now known as the Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile in the forests of Oz. She continues to fight for the rights of oppressed animals and seeks to expose the truth about the Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda becomes a symbol of good, lives in the Emerald City palace, and enjoys fame and the affection of the people. At Madame Morrible's command, she addresses the residents, assuring them of stability under the Wizard's rule. But the more Glinda's popularity grows and her wedding to Prince Fiyero approaches, the more she is troubled by her estrangement from Elphaba. Attempts to reconcile her friend with the Wizard fail, and their conflict only intensifies.

• Genre: fantasy, adventure;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Jon M. Chu;

• Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 20.11.2025.