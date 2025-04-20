45 combat engagements took place on the front line: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have occurred at the front. Twenty times today, clashes of various intensity began in the Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on 20.04.2025, writes UNN.

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements occurred near Nadiia and Myrny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked twice in the areas of Druzhba and Toretsk.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Twenty times today, clashes of various intensity began near the settlements of Sukha Balkka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. - reported the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attempted to advance twice in the area of Skudne and towards Odragne.

Three times, the occupiers attempted to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in the Orikhiv direction, and were repelled.

In the Kurshchyna region, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three attacks by the invaders; a total of 12 combat engagements have been recorded so far. The enemy carried out 100 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

