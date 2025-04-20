45 combat engagements took place on the front line: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
April 20, 06:46 AM • 12167 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29720 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 30691 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 38001 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44737 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28707 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23437 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19909 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80908 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86022 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 9864 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 15802 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 9012 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10548 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

09:35 AM • 4868 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10770 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 16031 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29720 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 36341 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 36541 views
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44737 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 30244 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 32155 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33258 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 67059 views
45 combat engagements took place on the front line: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have taken place on the front line. The highest enemy activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector, where twenty engagements have been recorded.

45 combat engagements took place on the front line: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have occurred at the front. Twenty times today, clashes of various intensity began in the Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on 20.04.2025, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have occurred at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and disrupting the Russians' plans. During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Myropilske and Turya in Sumy Oblast

- stated in the report.

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements occurred near Nadiia and Myrny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked twice in the areas of Druzhba and Toretsk.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Twenty times today, clashes of various intensity began near the settlements of Sukha Balkka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attempted to advance twice in the area of Skudne and towards Odragne.

Three times, the occupiers attempted to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in the Orikhiv direction, and were repelled.

In the Kurshchyna region, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three attacks by the invaders; a total of 12 combat engagements have been recorded so far. The enemy carried out 100 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime20.04.25, 07:48 • 3760 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
