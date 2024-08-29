41st case: another drowned person found in the Tisza River

The body of a Ukrainian man who drowned while trying to cross the Tisza River has been found on the border with Hungary. This is the 41st death during an illegal border crossing since the start of the full-scale invasion, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another person died while trying to cross the Tisa. Hungarian colleagues informed border guards about the drowned man in the river. The man was carrying a Ukrainian passport," the SBGS reported.

It is reported that the body of a 23-year-old Ukrainian was found in the Tisza River on the border with Hungary on August 26.

"Since the beginning of August, this is the third death while trying to cross the Tisa. Two previous drowning victims were found on the Ukrainian-Romanian border," the SBGS said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as stated, "this is the forty-first case of drowned people who tried to illegally cross the Tisza border.

"Once again, we warn that such attempts threaten your life and health," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

