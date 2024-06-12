ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
A minibus was found near the border with Hungary: a group of Ukrainians could have escaped through a damaged fence

Kyiv  •  UNN

An abandoned minibus was found near the Hungarian border. Damage to the barrier fence and human footprints were also found.

A border patrol near the border with Hungary found a Volkswagen minibus without a driver on a field road. They also found damage to the barrier fence and traces of people. This was reported by Lesya Fedorova, a spokeswoman for the Mukachevo border guard detachment, to UNN.

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that 18 people allegedly cut the fence and fled to Hungary.

According to him, the incident occurred on the territory of the Luzhanka Border Guard Department.

"Today, while monitoring the border, a Border Guard UAV operator spotted a minibus on a field road near the contact line," Glagola wrote

Fedorova noted that the damaged barrier fence was found on the outskirts of Gunyady.

Attempts to illegally cross the border are prevented and stopped by Ukrainian border guards on a daily basis. At the same time, criminal groups are constantly trying to smuggle people across the border, changing their tactics and recently even resorting to bold attempts. Recently, a border patrol near the border with Hungary discovered a vehicle without a driver on a field road. It was a Volkswagen minibus. A further inspection of the area revealed damage to the barrier fence and footprints of people

- Fedorova said.

According to her, the necessary steps are being taken to clarify all the circumstances.

"We are also checking information, including the number of offenders who could have illegally crossed the border to enter the territory of a neighboring country. The Hungarian side has been notified of this situation, but has not yet provided any information or confirmed the fact of illegal border crossing," Fedorova said.

The police of the Zakarpattia region told the UNN journalist that they had received a report from border guards that a Volkswagen had been found near the border. The vehicle was seized and is now on the impound lot.

The police also reported that proceedings had been opened under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

It's already the 35th: the body of a drowned man was found in the Tisa River on the border

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

