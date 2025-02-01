Russian missile attack on a house in Poltava killed 4 people

A Russian missile strike on a house in Poltava killed 4 people and injured 13, including 3 children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

The death toll from a rocket attack on a house in Poltava has risen to 4 people - the SES reported.

As indicated, 22 people were rescued by the rescuers. 13 people were injured, including 3 children.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing, and all city services are working.

Hostile strikes claimed the lives of 6 people: Zelenskyy responded to the attack by Russia and showed the consequences