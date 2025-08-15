$41.450.06
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 5636 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 36601 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 73780 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 36230 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 151871 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 181266 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 92306 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 92392 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 85505 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 186453 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
4 hectares in Kyiv region: court deprives former MP of dubious lands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) recognized the assets of former Rivne region MP Volodymyr Tutevych as unfounded. Five land plots in the Kyiv region, valued at UAH 5.6 million, will be transferred to the state.

4 hectares in Kyiv region: court deprives former MP of dubious lands

The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized as unsubstantiated the assets of a former deputy and head of the Rivne region district council – five land plots in the Kyiv region with an area of 4 hectares and a value of over UAH 5.6 million. The court ruled to transfer them to state ownership after it was proven that the official could not legally acquire them. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Volodymyr Tutevych.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and satisfied the claim to recognize the assets of the former official as unsubstantiated. The decision concerns five land plots acquired by the deputy while holding a public office.

An analysis of the income and expenses of the former official and his family members showed that it was impossible to acquire these properties using legal income. The court, having heard the arguments of the parties, agreed with the prosecutor's conclusions and ruled to seize the lands for the benefit of the state.

The lawsuit was based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and evidence collected by the prosecutor in a lawful manner.

The former deputy has 30 days to appeal the decision after the full text of the court verdict is published.

HACC extended the arrest of a defendant in the case of embezzlement of UAH 231 million during the procurement of medical equipment for cancer patients13.08.25, 11:00 • 4005 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv Oblast