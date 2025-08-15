4 hectares in Kyiv region: court deprives former MP of dubious lands

The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized as unsubstantiated the assets of a former deputy and head of the Rivne region district council – five land plots in the Kyiv region with an area of 4 hectares and a value of over UAH 5.6 million. The court ruled to transfer them to state ownership after it was proven that the official could not legally acquire them. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Volodymyr Tutevych.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and satisfied the claim to recognize the assets of the former official as unsubstantiated. The decision concerns five land plots acquired by the deputy while holding a public office.

An analysis of the income and expenses of the former official and his family members showed that it was impossible to acquire these properties using legal income. The court, having heard the arguments of the parties, agreed with the prosecutor's conclusions and ruled to seize the lands for the benefit of the state.

The lawsuit was based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and evidence collected by the prosecutor in a lawful manner.

The former deputy has 30 days to appeal the decision after the full text of the court verdict is published.

