ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5666 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 28965 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 33842 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 24687 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 55929 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 67556 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 60906 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43018 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37123 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46139 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

3D exploration launched in western Ukraine to search for gas deposits: what does it mean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Naftogaz Group is intensifying seismic exploration in western Ukraine, planning 3D studies over 230 km² to identify new gas fields. These studies are crucial for the country's energy security amidst a full-scale war and shelling of critical infrastructure. The company expects to begin drilling new wells in 2026-2027.

3D exploration launched in western Ukraine to search for gas deposits: what does it mean

In western Ukraine, seismic exploration is being intensified with new 3D surveys—covering 230 km², Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, noting that they expect the results to enable drilling to begin as early as 2026-2027, writes UNN.

Details

"JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya," part of the Naftogaz Group, plans to conduct 3D seismic surveys over an area of 230 sq. km in the western region of Ukraine," said Sergiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

The company explains: given the conditions of full-scale war and shelling of critical infrastructure, the development of extraction in the west is an important component of ensuring the state's energy security.

"For a long time, this region was not in focus due to depleted deposits – compared to the east, it was considered less promising. But modern seismic exploration opens up new opportunities: it allows for more accurate gas detection where it was previously impossible. We expect that the results of the new surveys will allow drilling to begin as early as 2026–2027," Koretskyi noted.

Supplement

Between 2019 and 2023, the company, as stated, has already processed about 1600 sq. km of 3D seismics in the region. This has allowed the laying of over 10 new wells. Four of them yielded initial flow rates of 80 to 270 thousand cubic meters of gas per day — indicators that can be considered remarkable for a region where gas extraction began as early as 1912.

Over the past five years, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, according to the report, has increased reserves in the region by 2.4 billion cubic meters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Naftogaz
Ukraine
