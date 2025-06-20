3D exploration launched in western Ukraine to search for gas deposits: what does it mean

In western Ukraine, seismic exploration is being intensified with new 3D surveys—covering 230 km², Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, noting that they expect the results to enable drilling to begin as early as 2026-2027, writes UNN.

Details

"JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya," part of the Naftogaz Group, plans to conduct 3D seismic surveys over an area of 230 sq. km in the western region of Ukraine," said Sergiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

The company explains: given the conditions of full-scale war and shelling of critical infrastructure, the development of extraction in the west is an important component of ensuring the state's energy security.

"For a long time, this region was not in focus due to depleted deposits – compared to the east, it was considered less promising. But modern seismic exploration opens up new opportunities: it allows for more accurate gas detection where it was previously impossible. We expect that the results of the new surveys will allow drilling to begin as early as 2026–2027," Koretskyi noted.

Supplement

Between 2019 and 2023, the company, as stated, has already processed about 1600 sq. km of 3D seismics in the region. This has allowed the laying of over 10 new wells. Four of them yielded initial flow rates of 80 to 270 thousand cubic meters of gas per day — indicators that can be considered remarkable for a region where gas extraction began as early as 1912.

Over the past five years, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, according to the report, has increased reserves in the region by 2.4 billion cubic meters.