Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
36,000 crimes, 1990 dead Ukrainians, including 44 children: prosecutors reported on crimes committed by the Russian Federation by the anniversary of Kherson's liberation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

In the three years since Kherson's liberation, prosecutors have recorded 36,827 crimes against peace and humanity. 41 people have been convicted, three have received life sentences; 1990 Ukrainians have died, including 44 children.

36,000 crimes, 1990 dead Ukrainians, including 44 children: prosecutors reported on crimes committed by the Russian Federation by the anniversary of Kherson's liberation

Three years after the liberation of Kherson, prosecutors, who began documenting the crimes of the Russian military in the first days after the liberation, recorded 36,827 crimes against peace, humanity, and international law in the region, 41 people were convicted, 3 received life sentences, and 1,990 Ukrainians, including 44 children, died, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on November 11, writes UNN.

Details

"Three years since the liberation of Kherson. Three years ago, after months of occupation, Kherson returned to Ukraine's control. In the first days after the liberation, prosecutors and investigators began documenting the crimes of the Russian military. The collected evidence became the basis of proceedings that are currently being heard by Ukrainian courts," the prosecutor's office noted.

As reported, over three years, under the procedural guidance of Kherson prosecutors, 36,827 crimes against peace, humanity, and international law (Articles 436-447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been recorded. "239 suspects, with indictments sent to court for 212 people. 41 people have been convicted, 3 – for life," according to prosecutor's office data.

Behind these figures are living stories: 1,990 dead Ukrainians, including 44 children. More than 6,500 wounded. More than 45,000 civilian objects destroyed.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Over these years, Kherson prosecutors have not only documented the crimes of the occupiers. They have identified the names of those who tortured, persecuted, and killed civilians. Today, these Russian military personnel are facing trial for aggression, terror, and war crimes against Ukraine.

But justice catches up not only with enemies in Russian uniforms. Those who betrayed their own are also in the dock. Former deputies, officials, and law enforcement officers who voluntarily sided with the occupiers are now being held accountable for treason.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, 2,612 proceedings have been recorded for crimes against national security – those who betrayed Ukraine, headed occupation authorities, organized pseudo-referendums, worked in punitive structures, or transferred data to the enemy.

"1,275 suspects, with indictments sent to court for 1,200 people. 425 people have been convicted, 9 – sentenced to life imprisonment," the prosecutor's office provided data.

"But behind all the figures and sentences are people. Every day, prosecutors hear their stories of occupation, pain, and loss. These stories cannot be forgotten. They are what remind us why the struggle continues, to restore justice and return dignity to everyone who has suffered," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

Julia Shramko

