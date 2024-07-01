352 tanks: General Staff announces Russian losses in June
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in June, the Russian occupiers lost 33,713 personnel, 352 tanks, 589 armored combat vehicles and other significant military equipment.
In June, the Russian invaders lost a record number of personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles and vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the first month of summer, the aggressor's losses amounted to:
- 33,713 occupants;
- 352 tanks;
- 589 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs);
- 1393 artillery systems;
- 22 units of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS);
- 58 air defense systems;
- 3 airplanes;
- 997 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);
- 1758 units of automotive equipment;
- 284 units of special equipment.
