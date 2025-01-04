34 out of 81 drones shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia

Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones overnight, destroying 34 drones in 10 regions, and locating 47 more, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 4, 2025 (from 19.00 on January 3), the enemy attacked with 81 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 34 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - , the statement said.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences). However, the downed UAVs caused damage in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - private houses were damaged.

