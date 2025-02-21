21-year-old girl returned after 10 years of life under occupation - Yermak

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3984 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81232 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110566 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115978 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143787 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167559 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91131 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76124 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30374 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58129 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 4073 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134943 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167562 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3683 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130315 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132331 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161042 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140589 views
21-year-old girl returned after 10 years of life under occupation - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29207 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to bring home a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for more than 10 years. The girl, who grew up under the pressure of propaganda, was finally reunited with her family in Ukraine.

As part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for more than 10 years was brought home, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

As part of the Presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return a 21-year-old girl who had been living under occupation for more than 10 years. When her hometown was under the control of Russian troops, she was just a child

- Yermak wrote.

According to Yermak, the girl's teenage years were spent under the pressure of propaganda and fear, but she never stopped dreaming of returning. "Her uncle was waiting for her in Ukraine, ready to help her start a new life. But leaving the occupied territory was extremely difficult, any attempt could be dangerous. Now she is finally at home, close to her family, who support her at a new stage of her life," said the head of the OP.

"I sincerely thank the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for organizing the rescue mission! We are fulfilling the President's task to bring all the children home!" Yermak wrote.

8 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories - Yermak14.02.2025, 22:32 • 30968 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising