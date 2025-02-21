21-year-old girl returned after 10 years of life under occupation - Yermak

As part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, a 21-year-old girl who had lived in the occupied territory for more than 10 years was brought home, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

As part of the Presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return a 21-year-old girl who had been living under occupation for more than 10 years. When her hometown was under the control of Russian troops, she was just a child - Yermak wrote.

According to Yermak, the girl's teenage years were spent under the pressure of propaganda and fear, but she never stopped dreaming of returning. "Her uncle was waiting for her in Ukraine, ready to help her start a new life. But leaving the occupied territory was extremely difficult, any attempt could be dangerous. Now she is finally at home, close to her family, who support her at a new stage of her life," said the head of the OP.

"I sincerely thank the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for organizing the rescue mission! We are fulfilling the President's task to bring all the children home!" Yermak wrote.

