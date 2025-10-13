$41.600.10
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
20-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation after nine years of living under Russian pressure - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

A 20-year-old Ukrainian, who was a child during the occupation of Crimea, has been rescued from Russian occupation. He avoided mobilization into the Russian army and returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

20-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation after nine years of living under Russian pressure - OP

Ukraine managed to rescue a 20-year-old Ukrainian from occupation. When Russia occupied Crimea, he was a child - only 11. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Another young Ukrainian managed to escape from occupation as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. He is 20. When Russia occupied Crimea, he was a child - only 11. Since then, he lived in a world where any manifestation of Ukrainian identity was punished.

- Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the President's Office, last year the occupation authorities began to pressure the young man: first they summoned him for a "medical commission," then handed him a summons to the Russian army. Police came to his home, conducted interrogations, imposed fines, and forced him to sign a "non-departure agreement." He was forced to work unofficially to support his family and at the same time avoid mobilization.

A friend living in the territory controlled by Ukraine helped him escape. She contacted specialists from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network with a request for help. Together with volunteers, they managed to organize a complex but successful operation for his return.

Today, the boy is safe. He does not hide his emotions when he sees the Ukrainian flag for the first time in nine years, hears his native language, and can speak it freely. Grateful to our partners, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, for their help in the rescue. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all Ukrainian children home.

- summarized the Head of the President's Office.

Ukraine managed to rescue 23 more Ukrainian children and teenagers from occupation - OP09.10.25, 21:36 • 3459 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Andriy Yermak
Crimea