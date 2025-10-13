20-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation after nine years of living under Russian pressure - OP

Ukraine managed to rescue a 20-year-old Ukrainian from occupation. When Russia occupied Crimea, he was a child - only 11. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Another young Ukrainian managed to escape from occupation as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. He is 20. When Russia occupied Crimea, he was a child - only 11. Since then, he lived in a world where any manifestation of Ukrainian identity was punished. - Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the President's Office, last year the occupation authorities began to pressure the young man: first they summoned him for a "medical commission," then handed him a summons to the Russian army. Police came to his home, conducted interrogations, imposed fines, and forced him to sign a "non-departure agreement." He was forced to work unofficially to support his family and at the same time avoid mobilization.

A friend living in the territory controlled by Ukraine helped him escape. She contacted specialists from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network with a request for help. Together with volunteers, they managed to organize a complex but successful operation for his return.

Today, the boy is safe. He does not hide his emotions when he sees the Ukrainian flag for the first time in nine years, hears his native language, and can speak it freely. Grateful to our partners, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, for their help in the rescue. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all Ukrainian children home. - summarized the Head of the President's Office.

