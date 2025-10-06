172 combat engagements took place at the front, occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$41.230.05
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 13529 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 29292 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 29079 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 32456 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 61958 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30226 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37298 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 64834 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76640 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91941 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - SyrskyiOctober 6, 11:59 AM • 12194 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 27181 views
Europe's cheapest electric car gets power boost and LFP batteryPhotoOctober 6, 02:03 PM • 9290 views
Missing woman and child found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region: search for man continuesPhoto02:59 PM • 7464 views
Britain reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding the use of its components in Russian drones and missiles04:40 PM • 9788 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 27195 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 37936 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 61966 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 179690 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 107812 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
Netherlands
Europe
United States
Gaza Strip
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 2104 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 63669 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 60241 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 135859 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 67692 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SWIFT
WhatsApp
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T

172 combat engagements took place at the front, occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Since the beginning of the day, 172 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shelling attacks.

172 combat engagements took place at the front, occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 172 combat engagements at the front. The occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 31 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 129 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 19 times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodyazne, and Otradne. Eight combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka, and towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks, and six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, and Shandryholove, and were repelled.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched 19 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy's advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 49 times. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiya, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 150 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 111 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, two vehicles, and seven unmanned aerial vehicles; two cannons, a tank, two units of automotive equipment, a UAV control point, and 11 shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Pidddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times near Poltavka and was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to improve their position.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine