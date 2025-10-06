172 combat engagements took place at the front, occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 172 combat engagements at the front. The occupiers used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 31 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 129 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 19 times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodyazne, and Otradne. Eight combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka, and towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks, and six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, and Shandryholove, and were repelled.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched 19 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy's advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 49 times. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiya, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 150 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 111 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, two vehicles, and seven unmanned aerial vehicles; two cannons, a tank, two units of automotive equipment, a UAV control point, and 11 shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Pidddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times near Poltavka and was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to improve their position.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians