150 thousand servicemen registered in Army+ app

Already 150 thousand military personnel have registered in the Army+ application. In total, more than 500 military units have implemented Army+, reports the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"We have already registered 150 thousand military personnel in the Army+ app. The first users of the app, which was launched on August 8, were members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine. Subsequently, Army+ will be scaled up to the entire Defense Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that a total of more than 500 military units have implemented Army+, and 2700 e-reports have been submitted, which have the same legal force as paper reports. In addition, 45 thousand military personnel were able to update their data in the Oberih register.

"The Ukrainian army is on the path of steady progress. We have to get rid of all unnecessary things, forget about inefficient processes and focus on combat work," said Colonel Andriy Lebedenko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a new application Army+ for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The app is intended to simplify bureaucratic processes and will include electronic reports, Army ID, polls, and secure communication between soldiers.