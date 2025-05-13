1436 cases of tuberculosis detected in Ukraine in April – Ministry of Health

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1020 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 7894 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16473 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 46698 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34004 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81450 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88418 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85866 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62899 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63105 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 46698 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81450 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88418 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116724 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116169 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13807 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19836 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25691 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31735 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 48996 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

1436 cases of tuberculosis detected in Ukraine in April – Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

In April 2025, 1436 people with tuberculosis were detected in Ukraine, of which 1053 had not been treated before. 905 people have successfully recovered from the disease.

1436 cases of tuberculosis detected in Ukraine in April – Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, 1,436 people were registered with tuberculosis in April 2025. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 1,053 cases in which patients had never been treated for this disease. Another 323 patients relapsed.

In addition, 60 cases are people who have resumed treatment, had an unsuccessful course of treatment, or patients with an unknown history of previous treatment.

262 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

It is noted that among 1,380 new episodes, 1,268 people with tuberculosis were diagnosed with the pulmonary form of the disease, and 112 with the extrapulmonary form. Of the total number, 1013 men and 367 women fell ill with tuberculosis in March. 262 patients had HIV-positive status.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 905 people were cured of tuberculosis in April 2025.

Reference

A new case of tuberculosis is a case of tuberculosis in a patient who has never been treated for this disease or has taken antimycobacterial drugs for less than 1 month.

A new episode is a person with a new case of tuberculosis, relapse, or unknown history of previous treatment.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis is caused by mycobacteria (tuberculosis bacilli) that are resistant to many drugs. It is difficult to cure this form of tuberculosis, as the choice of drugs for treatment is limited.

Addition

In March 2025, 1,375 people with tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine.

The head of the Department of Management and Counteraction to Tuberculosis of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, Yana Terleeva, said on the telethon that a common myth is that tuberculosis is incurable. However, it is an absolutely curable disease.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
