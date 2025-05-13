1436 cases of tuberculosis detected in Ukraine in April – Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, 1,436 people were registered with tuberculosis in April 2025. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 1,053 cases in which patients had never been treated for this disease. Another 323 patients relapsed.

In addition, 60 cases are people who have resumed treatment, had an unsuccessful course of treatment, or patients with an unknown history of previous treatment.

262 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

It is noted that among 1,380 new episodes, 1,268 people with tuberculosis were diagnosed with the pulmonary form of the disease, and 112 with the extrapulmonary form. Of the total number, 1013 men and 367 women fell ill with tuberculosis in March. 262 patients had HIV-positive status.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 905 people were cured of tuberculosis in April 2025.

Reference

A new case of tuberculosis is a case of tuberculosis in a patient who has never been treated for this disease or has taken antimycobacterial drugs for less than 1 month.

A new episode is a person with a new case of tuberculosis, relapse, or unknown history of previous treatment.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis is caused by mycobacteria (tuberculosis bacilli) that are resistant to many drugs. It is difficult to cure this form of tuberculosis, as the choice of drugs for treatment is limited.

Addition

In March 2025, 1,375 people with tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine.

The head of the Department of Management and Counteraction to Tuberculosis of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, Yana Terleeva, said on the telethon that a common myth is that tuberculosis is incurable. However, it is an absolutely curable disease.